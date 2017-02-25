National seminar on Olympics roadmap held

A two-day national seminar ‘Roadmap to 2020 Olympics’ was held at GKD Auditorium. Organised by Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Maruthi College of Physical Education, the seminar aimed to look a holistic approach to make athletes perform well in Olympics.

Dr. P. Ravikumar, NIT Warangal head of the department of physical education, said there was the need for a pool of quality coaches.

Social security should be ensured for athletes, besides an assessment, accreditation and accountability system, said Dr. R. Natarajan, international athlete.

Basketball Olympian N. Amarnath said that the public and private joint venture-sponsored training programme should be arranged and there had to be periodical competition at various levels leading to the international one.

Dr George Abraham of the Annamalai University department of physical education and sports sciences called for scientifically designed physical education curriculum.

Dr. P. Chinnappa Reddy, former adviser to the government of Andhra Pradesh said talent identification process had to start from school.

According to organisers, a gist of the deliberations would be submitted to the Sports Authority of India.