Coimbatore


Natural farming workshop for farmers

Covai Post Network
December 7, 2015

Subhash Palekar will conduct an eight-day Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) training programme under Project GreenHands (PGH), the environmental initiative of Isha Foundation, for farmers. Farmers from Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Singapore have registered for this intensive workshop that is sponsored by Sony India Private Limited.

Palekar will educate farmers in natural farming techniques, and methods that require no costly input from the farmer’s side in terms of pesticides, fertilizers or even irrigation. He will also share natural methods that can be used to retain and improve soil health, control pests, and increase yields.

The workshop will also help the farmer produce their own seed, and produce natural fertilizers using cow dung, cow urine and other materials. To his credit, Palekar has trained over 4 million farmers in the last two decades on these sustainable, eco-friendly farming techniques.

This eight day training programme is structured to train farmers in the science of ZBNF, so they will be capable of practicing techniques like farming in tune with nature, farming with minimum electricity and water consumption, producing quality and poison-free food among other techniques

The programme will be conducted from December 10-17, 2015, in Palladam. The program will be in English with simultaneous translation in Tamil.

