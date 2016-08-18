Naturals launches ‘at home’ service for women

Beauty salon Naturals today launched its ‘at home’ service for women in Coimbatore. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia launched the service.

“Every time we face a challenge, we use try to overcome it. At Naturals we take pride in calling our service providers as smile providers. Through our home service, we aim to empower these women and also make them financially independent. Currently, our smile providers earn Rs. 15,000 to 20,000. With the launch of at home services, we are hoping that their take home would touch Rs. 30,000 a month.” C.K. Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder, Naturals said.

The smile providers were handed over eco-friendly Ampere Electric bikes to travel across the city.

One must book an appointment with Naturals four hours prior to the specified time to avail the services.