NCC cadets from city excel in Thal Sena camp

NCC Cadets from Coimbatore bagged nine trophies, nine individual gold medals and six silver medals at the Thal Sena Camp in Madurai.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) organises various competitions such as TSC (Thal Sena Camp), VSC (Vayu Sena Camp) and RDC (Republic Day Camp) at State and National level to groom candidates in various disciplines.

“Six teams – Chennai A, Chennai B, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Pondicherry – participated in the inter-group TSC competition at Madurai. The cadets from Coimbatore Group excelled in all events, creating a new record with an all round show. They won nine trophies, nine individual gold medals and six silver medals in firing, obstacle training, map reading and others events,” a press release from NCC Cadets of Coimbatore Group said.