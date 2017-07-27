27 Jul 2017, Edition - 744, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Arun Jaitley speaks to JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, tries to end trouble over alliance with BJP
  • Businessman Zahoor Watali has been arrested in terror funding case
  • Three Congress MLAs in Gujarat considered close to Shankarsinh Vaghela resign
  • Railways announces Rs 1.30 crore cash reward for members of Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Coimbatore

NCC cadets from city excel in Thal Sena camp

Covai Post Network
July 27, 2017

NCC Cadets from Coimbatore bagged nine trophies, nine individual gold medals and six silver medals at the Thal Sena Camp in Madurai.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) organises various competitions such as TSC (Thal Sena Camp), VSC (Vayu Sena Camp) and RDC (Republic Day Camp) at State and National level to groom candidates in various disciplines.

“Six teams – Chennai A, Chennai B, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Pondicherry – participated in the inter-group TSC competition at Madurai. The cadets from Coimbatore Group excelled in all events, creating a new record with an all round show. They won nine trophies, nine individual gold medals and six silver medals in firing, obstacle training, map reading and others events,” a press release from NCC Cadets of Coimbatore Group said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Green Tea For Flat Tummy: All You Wanted To Know About The Drink and Its Role In Giving You a Toned Belly
May 05, 2017

The craze of green tea is taking the world by storm. For the longest time green tea consumption was associated with Asians until recently when its production and consumption has ma...

Read More