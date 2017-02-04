FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


NCLP conducts awareness drive for village students

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017
In order to bring down the child labour rate in villages, members of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Coimbatore conducted a special one-day awareness drive in V. Kaliyapuram Palaniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in Pollachi recently.

Speaking at the event, T.V. Vijayakumar, Director of NCLP, Coimbatore, opined that childhood is a joyful experience that should not be sabotaged by the burdens of child labour.

“It is an age where importance to joy, games and education should be given and children should have a more favourable environment to increase their knowledge,” he said.

However, he opined that this was not the case in villages, because due to various reasons children were sent to work as labourers.

He later asked the children and others to notify about any child labour incidents through the phone number 0422 – 2305445, so that such kids could be rescued and educated at free of cost.

“We have had many complaints in the past and that is why we have been able to rescue many kids,” he added.

