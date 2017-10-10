Neelambur panchayat school roof collapses, authorities fail to take prompt action

The roof of the Neelambur Panchayat Union Middle School collapsed under the impact of heavy rain. Fortunately, there was no casualty or injury to anyone.

It has been nearly a fortnight since parts of the roof started falling and authorities ignored the warning the headmistress gave on September 21 when the first signs of collapse were noted. Poor construction has been attributed to this disaster.

Headmistress M Seethammal said she petitioned the District Collector on September 21, seeking immediate action.

Work on the roof had not been completed and leaks were noticed with the start of the rain around a month ago. Parts of the roof began falling on September 20 night.

Officials of the Regional Development Office in Sulur taluk, who she had petitioned, came for inspection and said it was constructed under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme and `we can’t directly intervene and rectify’ things.

An education department official said that on the orders from the District Collector, the Chief Education Officer inspected the school building and directed that the students be shifted to another building on the campus. He said the building would be repaired after funds were allotted by the government.