NEET issue will be raised in Parliament

The AIADMK will raise the issue of NEET in the coming Parliament session to protect the students from State, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said.

Thambidurai told mediapersons at the City airport today that the Government would continue to fight for the benefits and rights of State students. Since the matter was in court and subjudice, the Government was not in a position to do anything at the moment, he added.

About the charges of bribing of jail officials in Bengaluru by party general secretary VK Sasikala, he refuted the allegations and blamed the Opposition parties for politicising the issue.

On film actor Kamal Hassan raising corruption issue, Thambidurai said let him enter politics and express his opinion. There was no bar on him from approaching the court if he had evidence.