New chronic pain reliever procedure becoming popular

When conventional medical treatments such as tablets and pills to reduce pain do not work anymore, there is an alternative – Interventional pain medicine.

Interventional pain medicine is a sub-specialty of medicine, which uses injections and minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat painful conditions.

Talking about the treatment, Dr. P. Vijayanand, Consultant in pain medicine, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, said, “In this, the first step is to diagnose the source of the pain with precision. X-ray, ultrasound or CT scan guided local anaesthetic injections are the methods involved in diagnosis. Following the diagnosis, long-term solutions are planned by injecting the medicine and stopping the nerve from carrying the pain signals.

“In most cases, along with interventional pain management, any one or all advance pain management techniques are used, for example Radio frequency ablation (RFA) in which nerves are numbed precisely by specific heat lesions without side-effects. In neuromodulation, spinal and peripheral stimulators are used to treat chronic back pain, leg pain, migraine and any chronic pain which is not relieved by any means. In intrathecal drug delivery system, a dose of drugs is delivered to the spinal cord pain receptors to block pain, mainly used to treat cancer related pain.

This treatment is becoming popular in the city slowly and steadily.”

He further added, “While treating patients we not only aim to reduce pain the patient is facing, in fact our aim is functional restoration. This treatment is beneficial in the true sense only if the patient gets back to his active lifestyle and does not go back to his old habits.”