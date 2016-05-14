01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
Coimbatore

New Colonel of Madras Regiment to assume charge on June 1

Covai Post Network
May 14, 2016

Lt.Gen Rajeev Chopra will assume charge as the Colonel of Madras Regimen Centre at nearby Wellington, on June 1.

Incumbent Colonel, S L Narasimhan is demitting office on May 31 and was today given a warm send off by staff and officials.

Chopra is at present General Officer Commanding of 17 Corps.

Earlier, both Narasimhan and Chopra laid wreaths to pay homage to the martyrs of the Regiment, at the War memorial.

