New Colonel of Madras Regiment to assume charge on June 1

Lt.Gen Rajeev Chopra will assume charge as the Colonel of Madras Regimen Centre at nearby Wellington, on June 1.
Incumbent Colonel, S L Narasimhan is demitting office on May 31 and was today given a warm send off by staff and officials.
Chopra is at present General Officer Commanding of 17 Corps.
Earlier, both Narasimhan and Chopra laid wreaths to pay homage to the martyrs of the Regiment, at the War memorial.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….Read More
High cholesterol is one of the primary reasons for heart disease. While looking for risk factors your doctor advises testing for Total Cholesterol, Low….Read More