New Commissioner of Police and SP for Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
November 1, 2015

Coimbatore is all set to welcome its new City Commissioner of Police and Superintendent as A. Amalraj, the City Commissioner of Police, Salem City, has been posted as the COP of Coimbatore, and R.V. Ramya Bharathi the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Coimbatore, has been transferred as the Coimbatore District Superintendent in the latest IPS cadre reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu state government, on Sunday.

Amalraj is the fourth COP of Coimbatore after AIADMK came into power in Tamil Nadu in 2011.

A.K. Viswanathan, the current COP, has been promoted as the Additional Director General of Police and Chief Vigilance Officer of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai, and Dr M. Sudhakar, the SP, has been transferred as the SP of Q-Branch, Chennai.

An IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Amalraj has also served as the DIG of various districts including Salem, Trichy, and Ramanthapuram. He was posted in Salem on February 26, 2014.

Amalraj has been posted in Coimbatore with immediate effect and is expected to take charge within a few days. A.K. Viswanathan, who is to leave the chair to Amalraj, took charge as the COP of Coimbatore on April 24, 2012, replacing TP Sundaramoorthy and served for 3 and a half years in the city. He had formerly held various posts including the SP Madurai, SP on Deputation with the CBI and DIG of Intelligence.

Ramya Bharathi who is posted as the SP of Coimbatore is from the 2008 batch and is the current DCP of Coimbatore. She has also served as Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, Madurai, and the ASP of Hosur.

Dr M. Sudhakar, who is posted as the new SP of Q-Branch, started his career as the DSP of Madhavaram in Chennai, and also served in Chengalpattu and Ashok Nagar. He had also served as the ASP of the Special Branch, and the SP of Organized Crime Intelligence Unit.

Meanwhile, Ayush Mani Tiwari, the current DIG of Coimbatore, has also been promoted as the IG of Armed Reserve Police, Chennai. Currently, both the DC (Crime) and the DIG posts are lying vacant in Coimbatore.

