New foam manufacturing unit to commence production from April

Peps Industries, one of the leading spring mattress manufacturers, is setting up a new foam factory here.

With an investment of Rs. 20 crore, the factory will manufacture foam to be used in all bedroom accessories, such as foam for spring mattresses, foam mattresses, sofas and other household furniture, the company Joint Managing Director, G. Shankar Ram said in a release here today. The production is expected to begin in April, he said.

As part of expansion, the company has opened its 125th exclusive showroom – Great Sleep Stores in Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu two days ago, which is designed to give customers a complete bedroom experience with their wide range of premium products such as mattresses, pillows, comforters and much more.

The company caters to every section of the society with a vast range of its product line that includes Spring Koil, Restonic, Spine Guard, Grand Palais Crystal, Double Decker and Vivah mattress.

With a turn over of Rs. 262 crore, Peps is now looking to enter all the different segments of bedroom accessories to become the complete bedroom solution for all, he said.

Peps’ sleep solutions are designed in a sprawling facility located in Coimbatore, with cutting-edge machinery from Sweden, Germany and the U.S.A. and it is also India’s only manufacturer of sleep systems to match the exact quality and technology benchmarks defined by Restonic Corporation of the U.S.A., Shankar Ram said.