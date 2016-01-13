FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


New IG for West Zone

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2016

C. Sridhar, on Wednesday took charge as the Inspector General of Police of West Zone.

An IPS officer from the 1997 batch, Sridhar was formerly serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police.

He was promoted from DIG to the IG while he was serving as the Joint Commissioner of Police of East Zone of the Greater Chennai Police during the previous IPS transfers by the Tamil Nadu State Government on November 2015.

It may be noted that K. Shankar who was the IG of West Zone has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police.

Comments 13
sir am see your profile sir thank you sir [c anbananthan secradary megalathur paccs] - Feb 11, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:51:03: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Jerri Beel] - Nov 02, 2016
Sir Good friend of people [Aravindh] - Nov 21, 2016
"Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. IвЂ™m going to watch out for brussels. IвЂ™ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!" [eebest8 fiverr] - Dec 09, 2016
I loved your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. [cwiczenia na brzuszki] - Dec 13, 2016
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come back at some point. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Markus Greinke] - Dec 31, 2016
Thanks for publishing this, I appreciate your info! https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Joaquin Ceraos] - Jan 05, 2017
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really thank you! Fantastic. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Will read on... [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool. [U.K. Beard oil] - Feb 03, 2017
I just want to say I am just newbie to blogging and definitely enjoyed your web-site. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with exceptional article content. Cheers for sharing with us your web-site. [check my source] - Feb 08, 2017
Really informative article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 19, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS