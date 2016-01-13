New IG for West Zone

C. Sridhar, on Wednesday took charge as the Inspector General of Police of West Zone.

An IPS officer from the 1997 batch, Sridhar was formerly serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police.

He was promoted from DIG to the IG while he was serving as the Joint Commissioner of Police of East Zone of the Greater Chennai Police during the previous IPS transfers by the Tamil Nadu State Government on November 2015.

It may be noted that K. Shankar who was the IG of West Zone has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police.