New Krishna temple consecrated

A temple for Lord Krishna, on the lines of the temple at Guruvayoor, was consecrated today on the premises of Sri Krishna Institutions on Palakkad Highway in the city.

Besides the presiding deity Krishna, temples for Lord Ganesha, Muruga, Goddess Bhagavathi Amman and Navagrahas were also installed amid chanting of mantras and psalms by priests. The installation ceremony was held after performing various rituals.

State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, District Collector T N Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vijayakathieyan and Chairperson of Sri Krishna Institutions S Malarvizhi led the devotees in offering worship at the temple.

The temple will be thrown open to the public for daily darshan every morning and evening.

The built up area of the temple is 20,600 sq.ft in sprawling 4.2 acres of land, with a hall, dining hall and garden.