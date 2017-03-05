FLASH NEWS Mumbai Cyber Cell has arrested a man from Nagpur for allegedly sending a threatening mail to RBI governor Urjit Patel Scientists store movie and entire operating system on DNA Kohli’s negative approach affecting Indian team: Mark Waugh Sena declares name of its candidate for BMC Mayor post Real net 3 in 15 minutes to win 4-1 as Ronaldo, Bale sit out Lionel Messi scores two as Barcelona rout Celta Vigo 5-0 Liverpool third in PL after defeating Arsenal 3-1 Three RSS activists attacked in Kozhikode, Kerala. One CPM activist has been arrested and Police have identified 9 others World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election

Coimbatore


New Krishna temple consecrated

Covai Post Network
March 5, 2017

A temple for Lord Krishna, on the lines of the temple at Guruvayoor, was consecrated today on the premises of Sri Krishna Institutions on Palakkad Highway in the city.

Besides the presiding deity Krishna, temples for Lord Ganesha, Muruga, Goddess Bhagavathi Amman and Navagrahas were also installed amid chanting of mantras and psalms by priests. The installation ceremony was held after performing various rituals.

State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, District Collector T N Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vijayakathieyan and Chairperson of Sri Krishna Institutions S Malarvizhi led the devotees in offering worship at the temple.

The temple will be thrown open to the public for daily darshan every morning and evening.

The built up area of the temple is 20,600 sq.ft in sprawling 4.2 acres of land, with a hall, dining hall and garden.

