Coimbatore


New LED luminaries launched

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
A city-based Startup firm today launched a range of superior LED products for Tamil Nadu market.

Zeta G Plus Solutions India Pvt Ltd introduced with 14 types of products initially to the Coimbatore market, from which it will expand district by district in the coming one year, the company Director (Operations), G Sekar told reporters here.

With an initial turnover of Rs. 50 lakh, the company wanted to touch Rs. 5 crores in the first year, by 2017, since the market size for LED luminaries was to the tune of three billion dollars, growing by 10 to 14 per cent
annually, Sekar said.

The array of exclusive LED products include LED Down Lights, panel lights, tube lights, track lights, spot lights, high bay lights, focus light and LED street lights.

The company wants to capture at least 10 per cent to 15 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu in the first year, he said.

On technology front, Sekar said that the company’s attempt to minimize harmful effect of blue spectrum in the LED light engine was the key differentiator, when compared to existing range of LED lightnings in the region.

