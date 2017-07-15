New NGO to start functioning from July 16

City-based NGO Voice for Life Federation is to be launched at RS Puram tomorrow.

As part of the inauguration, the NGO is to release two books – `Kanikai’ written by K Kanagaraj and `Kurunagai Pookal’ by P Prabhavati. Both the authors are from poor economic background and hence the NGO took the initiative to publish their books.

The NGO will focus on promoting education for the needy, creating awareness about legal and environmental justice and helping the uplift of the poor, according to Managing Trustee V Rajasekaran.

As a part of programme, 10 government school students from Sidhapudur area will get school uniforms.