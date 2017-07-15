15 Jul 2017, Edition - 732, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

New NGO to start functioning from July 16

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

City-based NGO Voice for Life Federation is to be launched at RS Puram tomorrow.

As part of the inauguration, the NGO is to release two books – `Kanikai’ written by K Kanagaraj and `Kurunagai Pookal’ by P Prabhavati. Both the authors are from poor economic background and hence the NGO took the initiative to publish their books.

The NGO will focus on promoting education for the needy, creating awareness about legal and environmental justice and helping the uplift of the poor, according to Managing Trustee V Rajasekaran.

As a part of programme, 10 government school students from Sidhapudur area will get school uniforms.

