New PDS system unacceptable, says CPI-M

The two-day State executive meeting of CPI-M, beginning on August 3 in Chennai, will discuss several issues including withdrawal of LPG subsidy and Universal PDS (Public Distribution System) and decide the future course of action, party’s State unit secretary G. Ramakrishnan said today.
The new system of PDS is not acceptable and through this the Centre and State Governments are trying to defeat the very purpose of National Food Security Act, Ramakrishnan told reporters here.The announcement on withdrawal of LPG subsidy from next year is also condemnable, he said and sought immediate cancellation of such move.Stating that the BJP-led government was depriving the rights of poor people, he alleged that on the other side it was extending total concession to big corporate companies.
He urged the state government to take steps on war footing to prevent the spread of dengue. On NEET, Ramakrishnan said that the only solution to this was exempting Tamil Nadu from it.
