Coimbatore


New township launched

Covai Post Network
July 28, 2015

The Town and City Developers and KG Group launched ‘The Mall of Garden City’ in Vedapatti near Coimbatore on Tuesday, which includes a housing facility for about 1,500 families along with the mall.
According to a release, the township is about 5 km from the Coimbatore city. The Mall is specifically constructed to satisfy the basic and complete lifestyle needs of families that will be living in the residential township of Garden City. It will also cater to the thousands of families living in the surrounding fast growing areas.

The Mall will have a department store, bakery, fruit and vegetable shop, milk booth, pharmacy, laundromat, canteen and all the essential services required for a complete lifestyle. The commercial complex is built in the 11 acre residential township of Garden City. The Mall acts as a centralized business hub to the township families including retirement homes and a quick shop to the neighbouring families and other townships as well.
The Mall consists approximately of 50,000 square feet built up space with 4 floors of commercial space, parking and well maintained infrastructure.

The bookings for mall and houses will begin on August 3.

Comments 8
Wow, this is amazing! I can't wait for the mall. It's the 3rd mall in Coimbatore now, I guess. I have always hoped for a mall in Coimbatore that caters to the low-income people. - Senthil R. [Senthil] - Jan 30, 2016
Wow, this is amazing! I can't believe now there are 3 malls in Kovai! Very good that it is for the lower-income groups because Brookefields and Fun Mall are too costly! -Senthil Ramarajan [Senthil] - Jan 30, 2016
