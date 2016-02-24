Newborn kits with Amma sticker

All over the state, the AIADMK party members celebrated the birthday of their party president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, with fanfare today.
At the Coimbatore Government Hospital, party members presented babies that were born today with gold rings and baby products.
In all, nine babies were born today. The first born was given a one-sovereign gold ring. The second born was gifted with a half-sovereign gold ring. The baby born third was gifted with a two-gram gold ring. The parents of the newborns and family members were happy to receive the gifts.
The printed images of “Amma” were everywhere, even on the swaddlings gifted to the newborns!
