  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
  • Profit-booking by investors, muted earnings lead to dip in Sensex
  • NASA scientists develop a new software that will help drones automatically spot best places to crash-land in case of an emergency
  • A 14-year-old Pakistani girl was allegedly pushed by her teachers from the rooftop of a school building
  • Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, has acquired Ctrl Me Robotics for nearly $1 million
Coimbatore

Newborn kits with Amma sticker

Covai Post Network
February 24, 2016

All over the state, the AIADMK party members celebrated the birthday of their party president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, with fanfare today.

At the Coimbatore Government Hospital, party members presented babies that were born today with gold rings and baby products.

In all, nine babies were born today. The first born was given a one-sovereign gold ring. The second born was gifted with a half-sovereign gold ring. The baby born third was gifted with a two-gram gold ring. The parents of the newborns and family members were happy to receive the gifts.

The printed images of “Amma” were everywhere, even on the swaddlings gifted to the newborns!

