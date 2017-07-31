31 Jul 2017, Edition - 748, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

NGO petitions to District Collector against ACC Cements on violating pollution norms

July 31, 2017
Social Awareness Movement, an NGO has in a petition to the District Collector TN Hariharan sought action against cement company ACC (The Associated Cement Companies Limited) and private quarries in Madukkarai on grounds of causing pollution. The ACC factory and mining in the quarries was posing serious health hazards to the people residing nearby.

In the petition, the NGO alleges that the quarries near Arivoli Nagar were not following any norms and this was leading to health issues in the region. Also, ACC (The Associated Cement Companies Limited) was flouting all Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, they added.

Dust and other pollutants released from the cement plants were causing health issues like asthma, heart attack and skin diseases to the residents in the vicinity. Despite petitioning PCB several times, no action had been taken till date and it was for the District Administration to step in and take immediate remedial measures, the petition said.

