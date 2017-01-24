NHRC issues notice to TN govt on police excesses on Jallikattu supporters

Chennai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that after the passage of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the State Assembly, police, without any prior caution, resorted to beating, arresting and damaging private property in order to disperse a large number of people gathered at landmark places in Chennai in support of Jallikattu.

It has taken a serious view of the unprovoked police excesses and has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chennai Police Commissioner calling for reports on the matter within two weeks.

The Commission has observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights. The people of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, had been conducting protests over a week demanding conducting of ‘Jallikattu,’ a sport associated with Pongal festival reflecting Tamil culture. All through the protest was peaceful. The protectionists at Marina Beach never exceeded their fundamental right.

The visuals on television news channels show that police set on fire huts, autos, motorcycles, vegetable shops on streets and other properties in internal streets in Chennai. Bleeding students ran for their life. Police even entered the houses and started beating people indiscriminately. The police blocked the major routes leading to Marina Beach as well as other parts of Chennai city.