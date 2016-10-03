NIA arrests ISIS sympathisers from Coimbatore, Kerala

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency, with the help of Tamil Nadu and Kerala police, on Sunday detained a 21-year-old alleged ISIS sympathiser at G.M. Nagar in Coimbatore.

Following a tip-of , the city police helped NIA nab I. Nawaz, student of a private college along with A. Uvaisi Rahman, who was reportedly planning to carry out attacks in public places.

The sleuths also arrested six others – M. Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi (30) from Kannur in Kerala, Abu Basheer (29) from GM Nagar, South Ukkadam in Coimbatore, T. Swalih Mohammed (26) from Thrissur in Kerala, P. Sawan (30) from Mallapuram in Kerala, N.K. Jasim (25) from Kozhikode in Kerala and Ramshad Nageelan Kodiyil (24) from Kozhikode in Kerala.

Nawaz and Uvaisi are said to be close associates of Abu Basheer.

All the suspects would be taken to Kerala for interrogation.