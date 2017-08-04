NIA conducts raids in Coimbatore, Alappuzha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at two locations in Coimbatore and one location at Alappuzha in Kerala in connection with suspected links to militant organisation Islamic State group.

According to police sources, a charge-sheet was filed in the case under Sections 120(B), 121 and 122 of Indian Penal Code, besides sections 17, 18, 18(B), 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act on March 29, 2017 against six persons, who were arrested, besides Shajeer Mangalassery (A-13), who is absconding. Shajeer, during his stay in a foreign land, had hatched a conspiracy and formed a group to achieve the objectives of IS in India.

Investigation revealed that Shajeer had travelled to a IS-controlled territory in Afghanistan from the UAE in June last year. After the arrest of few accused persons in October last, Shajeer, using the online identities Abu Ayisha or Sameer Ali, had been radicalising youth on the ideology of IS through social media and exhorting them to indulge in jihad in India.

Based on a reliable information that certain persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were in touch with the members of the IS terror module in this case, the NIA conducted searches at houses and workplaces. Inputs also revealed that such radicalised individuals were inclined to support IS.

During the searches conducted following the warrants issued by the Special NIA Court, Kochi, the sleuths seized several mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, storage devices, besides documents, books and manuscripts.

One of three persons whose premises were searched admitted that he had been in regular touch with Abdul Rashid Abdullah, an accused in the several IS-related cases.