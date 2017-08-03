NIA picks up 2 persons for questioning in Ukkadam

Sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) have picked up two persons for allegedly extending support to IS and its activities.
According to police, NIA identified the two from their posts in the social media such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter supporting IS and its activities.
Officials are continuing with their inquiry in the residence of the one of the suspects at Ukkadam area, where adequate number of police personnel have been deployed.
