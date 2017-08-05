NIA questions two city youths

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency are questioning two youths from the city. The youths are said to be close friends of the two persons who were interrogated here in connection with their suspected links with IS.

A team of officials, led by a DSP from Kerala, arrived here and took the duo to a police station for ‘questioning’ about the movement of their friends from Karumbukadai and Ukkadam in the city.

According to police sources, one youth is running an old book shop and another a shoe outlet in the city. After questioning, they may be either released or taken to Kochi.

Two days ago, officials had taken two persons to Kochi for interrogation, after carrying out search in their houses, following their alleged posts extending support to the IS through social media.

A posse of police have been deployed near the police station, since a large number of people had gathered during the searches carried out in the houses two days ago.