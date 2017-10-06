NIA summons two TN youths for suspected links with IS

Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kochi summoned two youths from Mettupalayam for questioning in connection with their suspected links with militant outfit IS.
Following information that calls were made from a mobile number, NIA personnel went to Ameerkhan’s house at Mettupalayam and took him to the nearest police station for questioning. Ameerkhan runs a mobile sales and service shop, from where the particular number SIM card was sold.
After questioning him for hours, the officials asked him appear before them in Kochi on October 9 for further questioning.
They also summoned one Rahmathullah, who had purchased the SIM. As he was not available, a notice was put up in his house.
