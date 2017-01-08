FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Nilgiri Express gets ‘Train Captains’

Covai Post Network
January 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In a first of its kind initiative in the Salem Division of the Southern Railways, the famous Nilgiri Express, also known as the Blue Mountain Express, that plies between Mettupalayam and Chennai, is getting its first ‘Train Captain’.

According to an official from the Salem Division, three train captains have been nominated for the train no. 12671/12672. “It has been done with a view to have a single point of contact for all sorts of guidance, assistance and grievance redressal for onboard passengers,” the official said.

Other trains in the Southern Railways already have such a facility.

The official further added that Travelling Ticket Examiners R Rathish (7904557219), S Dinesh Kumar (9600425860) and A Sandeep (8681844886) have been nominated for the position of train captain with effect from Sunday.

The names of the train captains will be displayed in the reservation charts in the coaches. “There are also plans to send the numbers of the train captain to the passengers on board via text messages in the near future,” said an official.

Passengers can also contact Railway Helpline No. 138 to know the details about the train captain.

“The train captain will be overall in charge of the train from end to end and will be responsible for ensuring passenger amenities throughout the train including availability of water, cleanliness of coaches and toilets, working of electrical fittings such as fan, light, mobile charging points, etc,” officials informed.

The train captain will be addressing the grievance of the passengers immediately and also take it to higher officials in case of bigger issues.

Comments
