Nine-month-old baby girl rescued after two days from kidnapper

Udhagamandalam: A nine-month old baby girl, who was kidnapped two days ago from her house in Kandal near here, was rescued today and a woman arrested in this connection.

Nishara, daughter of Riaz and Rabia, was taken by a burkha-clad woman from her house around 8 pm on February 17, police said.

Special teams were formed to nab the woman and messages were also spread through social media about the kidnapping.

Based on information received through social media that a child was found in a house, police rushed to the spot and rescued the baby. They also arrested the kidnapper, Fouzia, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the baby girl was kidnapped by Fouzia, who had two sons and desired a girl to look after, they said.

Police managed to diffuse tension in the area, as a group of people gave a communal angle to the incident.

The child was restored to the parents and the accused remanded.