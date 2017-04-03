NIRF Ranking 2017: Anna University in sixth position

As many as 24 Universities from Tamil Nadu have found place in the list of top 100 varsities in the country, including two universities in the top 10 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development on Monday.
Anna University (sixth) and Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham (ninth) have featured among the top 10 varsities. While 12 varsities have featured in the top 50, four featured in the top 20 varsities in the country.
Other varsities that have featured in the top 20 are Vellore Institute of Technology (14) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (17). Only 15 varsities were featured in the list last year.
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) secured the first three places respectively.
List of Top universities from Tamil Nadu with Rank
|
S.No
|
Name of the University
|
Overall Ranking
|
1.
|Anna University
|
6
|
2.
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
9
|
3.
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|
14
|
4.
|Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
|
17
|
5.
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|
21
|
6.
|Bharathiar University
|
28
|
7.
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|
32
|
8.
|S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology
|
34
|
9.
|Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
|
38
|
10.
|Sri Ramachandra University
|
39
|
11.
|University of Madras
|
41
|
12.
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|
44
|
13.
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
55
|
14.
|Annamalai University
|
56
|
15.
|Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology
|
65
|
16.
|Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research
|
70
|
17.
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences-Coimbatore
|
71
|
18.
|Madurai Kamraj University
|
77
|
19.
|Periyar University
|
85
|
20.
|Bharathidasan University
|
88
|
21.
|Karpagam Academy of Higher Education
|
90
|
22.
|The Gandhigram Rural Institute – Deemed University
|
91
|
23.
|Alagappa University
|
97
|
24.
|B.S. Abdur Rahman Institute of Science and Technology
|
100
State Wise Result
|
S. No
|
Name of the State
|
Number of Featured varsities
|
1.
|Tamil Nadu
|
24
|
2.
|Karnataka
|
8
|
3.
|Maharashtra
|
8
|
4.
|Uttar Pradesh
|
7
|
5.
|Andhra Pradesh
|
7
|
6.
|Delhi
|
6
|
7.
|West Bengal
|
5
|
8.
|Kerala
|
5
|
9.
|Rajasthan
|
4
|
10.
|Punjab
|
4
|
11.
|Assam
|
4
|
12.
|Telangana
|
2
|
13.
|Himachal Pradesh
|
2
|
14.
|Odisha
|
2
|
15.
|Pondicherry
|
2
|
16.
|Gujarat
|
2
|
17.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|
2
|
18.
|Mizoram
|
1
|
19.
|Chandigarh
|
1
|
20.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|
1
|
21.
|Haryana
|
1
|
22.
|Goa
|
1
|
23.
|Meghalaya
|
1