NIRF Ranking 2017: Anna University in sixth position

As many as 24 Universities from Tamil Nadu have found place in the list of top 100 varsities in the country, including two universities in the top 10 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development on Monday.

Anna University (sixth) and Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham (ninth) have featured among the top 10 varsities. While 12 varsities have featured in the top 50, four featured in the top 20 varsities in the country.

Other varsities that have featured in the top 20 are Vellore Institute of Technology (14) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (17). Only 15 varsities were featured in the list last year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) secured the first three places respectively.