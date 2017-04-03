FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


NIRF Ranking 2017: Anna University in sixth position

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

As many as 24 Universities from Tamil Nadu have found place in the list of top 100 varsities in the country, including two universities in the top 10 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development on Monday.

Anna University (sixth) and Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham (ninth) have featured among the top 10 varsities. While 12 varsities have featured in the top 50, four featured in the top 20 varsities in the country.

Other varsities that have featured in the top 20 are Vellore Institute of Technology (14) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (17). Only 15 varsities were featured in the list last year.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) secured the first three places respectively.

List of Top universities from Tamil Nadu with Rank

S.No
Name of the University
Overall Ranking
1.
Anna University
6
2.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
9
3.
Vellore Institute of Technology
14
4.
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
17
5.
Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
21
6.
Bharathiar University
28
7.
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
32
8.
S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology
34
9.
Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
38
10.
Sri Ramachandra University
39
11.
University of Madras
41
12.
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
44
13.
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
55
14.
Annamalai University
56
15.
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology
65
16.
Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research
70
17.
Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences-Coimbatore
71
18.
Madurai Kamraj University
77
19.
Periyar University
85
20.
Bharathidasan University
88
21.
Karpagam Academy of Higher Education
90
22.
The Gandhigram Rural Institute – Deemed University
91
23.
Alagappa University
97
24.
B.S. Abdur Rahman Institute of Science and Technology
100

State Wise Result

S. No
Name of the State
Number of Featured varsities
1.
Tamil Nadu
24
2.
Karnataka
8
3.
Maharashtra
8
4.
Uttar Pradesh
7
5.
Andhra Pradesh
7
6.
Delhi
6
7.
West Bengal
5
8.
Kerala
5
9.
Rajasthan
4
10.
Punjab
4
11.
Assam
4
12.
Telangana
2
13.
Himachal Pradesh
2
14.
Odisha
2
15.
Pondicherry
2
16.
Gujarat
2
17.
Jammu and Kashmir
2
18.
Mizoram
1
19.
Chandigarh
1
20.
Arunachal Pradesh
1
21.
Haryana
1
22.
Goa
1
23.
Meghalaya
1

 

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS