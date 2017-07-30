NIT student hangs; ragging suspected

Kottayam: A student from Andhra Pradesh doing first year in the NIT, Kozhikode, was found dead on Saturday.
Golla Ramakrishna Prasad was found hanging from the window of the hostel room, police said. He was last seen with his friends in the room till 7.30 am on Saturday.
He had joined NIT on July 27. Top police officials reached the spot and are investigating if ragging could be the reason.
