NMR services suspended due to landslide

Services of the Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) were suspended on Saturday and Sunday following heavy landslide on the track at two different places.

The ‘Heritage Train’, which was scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m., was stopped, following information about the landslide. The landslide was accompanied by falling boulders between Mettupalayam and Kallar, and Barliar and Coonoor, Railway sources said.

Senior officials from Engineering Department from Salem Division, along with workers, are taking efforts to clear the debris, which would take at least 24 to 36 hours.

Considering this, the services were cancelled for two days, much to the disappointment of the holiday crowd.

The passengers booked for the journey were sent by buses to their destinations in Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.