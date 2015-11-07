FLASH NEWS Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal Prez Pranab Mukherjee calls for women quota in Parliament Pak has no plans to return Indian spy Jadhav: Sartaj Aziz EC rejects AIADMK reply over Sasikala’s appointment as chief Jawan who exposed Sahayak system died over sting: Army Vietnam to suspend Indian agri imports over contamination

Coimbatore


NMR services suspended due to landslide

Covai Post Network
November 7, 2015

Services of the Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) were suspended on Saturday and Sunday following heavy landslide on the track at two different places.

The ‘Heritage Train’, which was scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m., was stopped, following information about the landslide. The landslide was accompanied by falling boulders between Mettupalayam and Kallar, and Barliar and Coonoor, Railway sources said.

Senior officials from Engineering Department from Salem Division, along with workers, are taking efforts to clear the debris, which would take at least 24 to 36 hours.

Considering this, the services were cancelled for two days, much to the disappointment of the holiday crowd.

The passengers booked for the journey were sent by buses to their destinations in Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.

Comments 9
http://www.minecraftsweet.com/profile/barvein2.html [Arden Okeke] - Nov 01, 2016
Hey there, well put together web-site you possess right now.| http://www.yGNIw4Xq4B.com/yGNIw4Xq4B [Ai Burritt] - Feb 27, 2017
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in web explorer, may test this… IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big section of other people will omit your great writing because of this problem. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Terrell Nawrocki] - Mar 01, 2017
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂 http://www.EhAvHOIevD.com/EhAvHOIevD [Theron Grinvalsky] - Mar 01, 2017
I must show thanks to the writer for rescuing me from this incident. After looking through the world wide web and coming across advice that were not productive, I figured my entire life was well over. Living without the approaches to the problems you’ve fixed by way of this review is a critical case, as well as ones which might have negatively affected my career if I had not come across your blog. Your actual competence and kindness in taking care of every item was priceless. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a stuff like this. It’s possible to now look forward to my future. Thanks so much for your skilled and result oriented help. I will not be reluctant to refer the sites to any person who would like counselling about this topic. http://www.Aw1STBrlcw.com/Aw1STBrlcw [Ashley Plamondin] - Mar 01, 2017
It¡¦s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Erinn Holdness] - Mar 03, 2017
Good day I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb job.| http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Art Carreiro] - Mar 04, 2017
Nice work, enjoyed it http://saltwater-chlorinator.com/sgs-breeze-540/ [saltwater chlorinator - breeze 540] - Mar 04, 2017
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There's a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks http://warcraftoutlet.com [Noelle Krumbholz] - Mar 04, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS