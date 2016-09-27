No alliances in local body elections: TMC president Vasan

Chennai: Ending speculations that Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) would forge an alliance with the DMK in the local body elections, TMC president G K Vasan today announced that his party will face the civic polls alone.

In a statement here, he said that his party is concerned about the interests of both the state and the country and the candidates list will soon be announced. He also said that an alliance was forged with the People Welfare Front during the Assembly elections to provide an alternative to the people, but it did not work out due to lack of time and other reasons.

Last week, Vasan met DMK treasurer M K Stalin, sparking speculation of a political realignment ahead of next month’s local body polls, even as the Congress asserted that its alliance with DMK would continue for these elections also.

“As the leader of the TMC, if I had met the Opposition leader (Stalin) for a political meeting, everyone knows its meaning,” Vasan said when asked if his party was interested in forging a tie-up for the local body polls. Vasan further added that he would call on DMK president M Karunanidhi in a couple of days.

Vasan, a former Union Minister, had quit Congress to resurrect TMC, which his father G K Moopanar founded in 2014.