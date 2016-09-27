FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


No alliances in local body elections: TMC president Vasan

Covai Post Network
September 27, 2016

Chennai: Ending speculations that Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) would forge an alliance with the DMK in the local body elections, TMC president G K Vasan today announced that his party will face the civic polls alone.

In a statement here, he said that his party is concerned about the interests of both the state and the country and the candidates list will soon be announced. He also said that an alliance was forged with the People Welfare Front during the Assembly elections to provide an alternative to the people, but it did not work out due to lack of time and other reasons.

Last week, Vasan met DMK treasurer M K Stalin, sparking speculation of a political realignment ahead of next month’s local body polls, even as the Congress asserted that its alliance with DMK would continue for these elections also.

“As the leader of the TMC, if I had met the Opposition leader (Stalin) for a political meeting, everyone knows its meaning,” Vasan said when asked if his party was interested in forging a tie-up for the local body polls. Vasan further added that he would call on DMK president M Karunanidhi in a couple of days.

Vasan, a former Union Minister, had quit Congress to resurrect TMC, which his father G K Moopanar founded in 2014.

Comments 4
One thing I want to discuss is that fat reduction plan fast may be possible by the right diet and exercise. Your size not just affects the look, but also the general quality of life. Self-esteem, melancholy, health risks, as well as physical ability are influenced in weight gain. It is possible to just make everything right but still gain. If this happens, a problem may be the root cause. While too much food instead of enough exercise are usually accountable, common health conditions and popular prescriptions could greatly increase size. Thanks for your post in this article. http://etioling.com/story.php?title=sneakers-101-what-you-need-to-know-prior-to-you-purchase [Eliana Manciel] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:34:21: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Shayne Whitecloud] - Nov 02, 2016
pills for gaining weight rivotril kaufen ohne rezept health partners inver grove heights [Floydcerne] - Jan 11, 2017
doctor who season 7 full episodes online free stilnox kaufen rezeptfrei team health knoxville tn [Augustbib] - Feb 11, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS