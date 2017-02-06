No conspiracy behind Jaya’s death, exhuming body for postmortem is ridiculous: Richard Beale

Chennai: London-based Dr. Richard Beale, who treated former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals, ruled out any conspiracy in her death.

Addressing the media here Beale said, “There was no conspiracy. She (Jayalalithaa) had severe infection. She had supportive care.”

Ahead of AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala being sworn in as Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu Government today organised a press meet with Dr. Beale and other doctors from Apollo Hospitals to clear the air surrounding the Jayalalithaa’s death.

Beale said the issue of taking Jayalalithaa to London for treatment was also discussed but was not taken forward as she was not for it as the medical facilities were available here. The idea of exhuming Jayalalithaa’s body for postmortem is ridiculous, he added.

According to Dr. Balaji of Apollo Hospitals, the total bill for the former Chief Minister’s treatment was between Rs. 5 crore and 5.5 crore. “I am told the bill has been given to her family members,” he said.

Cardiac arrest

According to Dr. Babu K. Abraham, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest around 5 p.m. on December 4. “She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 20 minutes.

As there was no heart rhythm, Jayalalithaa was put on ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) which would take 24 hours for a result.”

Abraham said it was a collective medical decision of all the doctors who treated Jayalalithaa, including those from AIIMS, that it was futile to continue with ECMO. A decision was taken to remove ECMO after informing Jayalalithaa’s family members.

According to Beale, a range of tests have to be done when a patient is put on ECMO. “In Jayalalithaa’s case it became obvious that there was no response.”

On Jayalalithaa’s last moments, Abraham said the late Chief Minister told a doctor, who was present in the room, that she was feeling breathless and “a team of doctors came and attended her”. Jayalalithaa was on the road to recovery. She was able to take few steps and was talking.

Abraham said Jayalalithaa was in the hospital for 75 days, out of which she was under sedation for 25 days.

The State Government officials and Sasikala were briefed about Jayalalithaa’s health condition every day.

Questioned whether Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao met Jayalalithaa in the hospital, Balaji said the Governor met her during his second visit. “Jayalalithaa showed him thumbs up sign,” he added.

Beale said he had interacted with Sasikala and she was clearly engaged in the care of Jayalaltihaa.

The doctors also said no part from Jayalalithaa’s body was amputated.

According to the doctors, normal embalming process was followed after Jayalalithaa’s death.