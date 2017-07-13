13 Jul 2017, Edition - 730, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

‘No financial dealings between me and actor’

Covai Post Network
July 13, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: Abducted Malayalam actor has denied reports on property or financial dealings between her and the male actor as being propagated in the social media.

In a statement issued at Thrissur, she said she has not been active on social media and therefore “any videos and accounts that appear on them is without my knowledge”.

The actress said she had informed the police about the February 17 incident, but did not mention anybody’s name.

“Like everyone I am also shocked about the recent arrest,” she said and added that she had worked with the actor in many movies but parted ways with him due to certain differences. “If the actor is really implicated in the case, then the truth should come out at the earliest,” she added.

“No culprit should escape and no innocent should be punished,” she said.

The actress, however, has not named anyone in her statement.

