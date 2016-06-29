No helmet, no petrol

Two wheeler riders will be refused petrol at petrol pumps from August if they do not wear helmets in some parts of Kerala.

As a first step it will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode corporation limits and later extended across the state.

The decision was taken following the alarming rise of deaths involving two wheelers in the state.

The proposal will be implemented with the support of oil companies.

Petrol pumps have agreed to install CCTV that would be linked to the department.

An enforcement squad will also help in implementing the proposal.