FLASH NEWS Death toll rises to 141 in attack on Libyan air base India U-17 beat Italy for the first time in football history India’s men archery team wins gold at World Cup Flipkart tops LinkedIn list of best places to work in India ₹20L offered to garland Nawaz Sharif with Jadhav’s shoes Pakistani veteran Younis Khan honoured at Lord’s Moon spotted around Solar System’s 3rd largest dwarf planet No one stranded, says Uttarakhand CM on Badrinath landslide Kerala Woman cuts off penis of man who tried to rape her

Coimbatore


No more Diclofenac for vultures

By Nandhu Sundaram
August 29, 2015

In a landmark step towards saving the endangered vulture, the Union Government has banned the use of multi-vial dose of Diclofenac, a deadly drug for the scavengers, which is used in cattle as painkiller. The production of 30ml vial has been banned and 3ml vial restricted to use on humans only.

This step, a major demand of Coimbatore based Arulagam, comes as a boost for vulture conservation. The nature’s janitors, who clean up carcasses, are essential for a good ecosystem.

“It is an important step in preserving wildlife in the Niligris,” said S. Bharathi Dasan, Secretary of Arulagam.

Apart from Arulagam, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction (SAVE), formed in 2011, have been fighting for the bird’s population, which is rapidly on the decline. All three organizations have been persuading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to cease production of the larger vials to treat livestock.

It is expected that people will now switch to Meloxicam, the safer alternative for vultures. Arulagam has been working with the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode district administrations to create vulture safe zones. Vultures destroy pathogens, recycle nutrients and prevent contamination of water bodies. Of the 23 species of vultures worldwide, nine are present in India.

The Centre had banned Diclofenac for veterinary use in 2006. But the drug was available in multi-dose vials-30ml bottles for human use. Larger quantity bottles were bought through drugstores in the guise of human use and transferred illegally for cattle.

Now, the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare had issued a notification dated 17 July, 2015 to amend the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945 in rule 105, in sub-rule (2), “that Diclofenac injunction for human use shall be in single unit dose pack only.”

“The presence of this notification on the Health Ministry website has been something we’ve been eagerly awaiting for well over two years now. It has been a top priority at all the ‘Saving Asia’s

Vultures from Extinction’ meetings. BNHS vulture programme staff has been busily keeping up the pressure in Delhi and in various other ways ever since an inter-ministry meeting nearly four years ago,” said an e-mail from Arulagam.

Comments 41
Fantastic items from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff prior to and you're simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you've obtained right here, really like what you're stating and the way during which you assert it. You're making it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a great site. http://srpro.org/bamboo/userinfo.php?uid=416095 [Shiela Shkreli] - Nov 01, 2016
I wish to show some thanks to this writer for bailing me out of such a matter. Just after scouting throughout the search engines and finding basics which were not pleasant, I believed my life was well over. Living devoid of the answers to the difficulties you have solved as a result of your good posting is a serious case, and those that would have in a wrong way affected my entire career if I hadn’t encountered your website. Your personal mastery and kindness in playing with almost everything was useful. I am not sure what I would have done if I hadn’t come upon such a thing like this. I’m able to now look forward to my future. Thanks for your time very much for the impressive and sensible help. I will not think twice to suggest your web page to anybody who requires direction about this matter. http://www.OTujdtBp1R.com/OTujdtBp1R [Gregorio Charland] - Mar 19, 2017
Magnificent site. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you for your sweat! http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Columbus Fugere] - Mar 19, 2017
With almost everything which appears to be building throughout this particular subject material, a significant percentage of perspectives tend to be somewhat exciting. However, I am sorry, because I can not subscribe to your entire theory, all be it exciting none the less. It looks to everyone that your commentary are not entirely validated and in reality you are yourself not even wholly certain of the point. In any case I did appreciate looking at it. http://buildingblockstore.com/minecraft-sword-espada/ [Kirstie Kitsmiller] - Mar 21, 2017
The contemporary Zune browser is surprisingly Wonderful, however not as favourable as the iPod's. It will work perfectly, but just isn't as prompt as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If yourself occasionally software upon employing the world-wide-web browser which is not an issue, nevertheless if you happen to be coming up with in direction of examine the website alot versus your PMP then the iPod's larger sized display screen and superior browser could be crucial. http://garagedoorrepairanaheimca.biz [Home Improvement] - Mar 23, 2017
i do paid online surverys and also monetize my blogs, both are good sources of passive income” https://goo.gl/Zg0HuU [Cira Milota] - Mar 29, 2017
http://www.nikeshoesoutlets.us/ [nike outlet] - Mar 29, 2017
fantastic issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your publish that you made a few days in the past? Any positive? [server recycling] - Mar 31, 2017
I gotta bookmark this internet site it seems extremely helpful very helpful [bulk computer disposal] - Mar 31, 2017
Usually I don't learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post. [it recycling] - Apr 02, 2017
where to sell shoes online http://www.dhgate.com/product/hot-womens-high-heels-office-shoes-designer/397695765.html [Isaura Schwarze] - Apr 03, 2017
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you're just extremely fantastic. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you're saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site. [computer disposal] - Apr 05, 2017
Involving me and my partner we have owned further MP3 avid gamers above the decades than I can depend, such as Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etcetera. But, the remaining several decades I have settled down towards a single line of gamers. Why? Mainly because I was joyful in direction of uncover how well-designed and exciting in the direction of employ the service of the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are. http://www.travelandsailing.org [intrepid travel greece sailing reviews] - Apr 06, 2017
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you're an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work. [old it recycling] - Apr 06, 2017
Zune and iPod: Maximum people examine the Zune in direction of the Touch, nonetheless as soon as observing how skinny and astonishingly low and light-weight it is, I just take it in the direction of be a as a substitute unique hybrid that combines qualities of both equally the Touch and the Nano. It truly is exceptionally colourful and gorgeous OLED screen is a little smaller than the contact screen, however the participant itself feels fairly a little bit lesser and lighter. It weighs over 2/3 as significantly, and is significantly lesser within just width and top, although currently being simply a hair thicker. http://www.torontoonlinedating.org [toronto online dating] - Apr 08, 2017
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think. https://plus.google.com/b/112737612347554909904/collection/wMigPE [Stores and Inventory Management Qatar] - Apr 10, 2017
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! "...obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but only to be broken." by Adolf Hitler. [server disposal] - Apr 10, 2017
Stretch your arm no further than your sleeve. [faith academy in marble falls] - Apr 11, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon! http://www.cheap-hats.cc{cheap [hats|cheap snapbacks|cheap snapback hats}] - Apr 14, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept [laptop recycling] - Apr 16, 2017
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon! nfl jerseys cheap http://www.cheapnfljerseys-china.us.com [nfl jerseys cheap] - Apr 17, 2017
This is turning out to be a little bit a lot more subjective, yet I much choose the Zune Market. The interface is colorful, has further aptitude, and some neat attributes like 'Mixview' that enable you instantly look at identical albums, songs, or other people equivalent to what you happen to be listening towards. Clicking upon a single of these will centre on that item, and a further established of "neighbors" will occur into perspective, allowing oneself toward navigate in the vicinity of researching by very similar artists, music, or end users. Conversing of end users, the Zune "Social" is additionally very good enjoyment, enabling by yourself identify other people with shared choices and getting to be buddies with them. You then can pay attention towards a playlist manufactured based mostly upon an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening in direction of, which is furthermore interesting. Those fearful with privateness will be relieved in the direction of recognize you can stay away from the community in opposition to observing your specific listening behaviors if oneself so choose. http://www.outdoorstravel.org [outdoors travel] - Apr 20, 2017
This is turning into a bit a lot more subjective, however I much desire the Zune Market. The interface is colorful, includes even further flair, and some cool capabilities which include 'Mixview' that allow for on your own out of the blue check out related albums, audio, or other customers similar in the direction of what you're listening toward. Clicking upon 1 of those people will centre upon that solution, and one more mounted of "neighbors" will come into look at, allowing on your own toward navigate in close proximity to researching by means of related artists, audio, or people. Chatting of buyers, the Zune "Social" is additionally ideal enjoyment, permitting you discover many others with shared preferences and turning out to be close friends with them. Yourself then can pay attention in the direction of a playlist built based mostly upon an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening in the direction of, which is additionally fascinating. People anxious with privateness will be relieved toward notice oneself can keep away from the general public against viewing your unique listening behaviors if yourself as a result take. http://www.sportsandathletics.org [sports and athletics] - Apr 21, 2017
kids shoe stores online http://www.dhgate.com/product/sexy-women-sandals-with-high-heels-discount/397559433.html [Shalanda Schmeckpeper] - Apr 22, 2017
woman's shoe stores http://www.ebay.com/itm/232242057033?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [Donovan Delker] - Apr 22, 2017
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your website. https://ayfel-parfum.alle.bg/ [айфел парфюм] - Apr 23, 2017
The new Zune browser is shockingly Wonderful, however not as Wonderful as the iPod's. It is effective nicely, still is not as instant as Safari, and contains a clunkier interface. If you often plan on taking the world-wide-web browser which is not an issue, but if you're creating to browse the internet alot in opposition to your PMP then the iPod's more substantial display screen and much better browser could possibly be important. http://www.onlinedatingapp.org [online dating app] - Apr 23, 2017
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! "Whenever you have an efficient government you have a dictatorship." by Harry S Truman. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/cream-wedding-hats/ [cream hair fascinator] - Apr 25, 2017
mens shoe websites https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-161209002.html [Vincenzo Scriver] - Apr 26, 2017
buy cheap shoes online for men https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161228002.html [Venessa Stjohn] - May 04, 2017
womens shoes online shopping https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-161209002.html [Jesse Peterkin] - May 06, 2017
best site to buy shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160919002.html [Burt Mikulec] - May 07, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.essayfinish.com英国论文代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
I see US News says that the top 2 hotel programs are Wyndham and Choice, do you agree ? http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 09, 2017
gold shoes https://wirisi.com/ [Adolfo Cicalese] - May 10, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/enhance-your-look-with-turquoise-fascinators/ [turquoise fascinator hat] - May 11, 2017
online shopping chappals https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161228002.html [Clinton Demian] - May 11, 2017
best place to buy shoes online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160916004.html [Aida Lartigue] - May 14, 2017
I am writing to make you understand of the remarkable experience my girl enjoyed using your blog. She even learned a good number of things, not to mention how it is like to possess an awesome giving mindset to get the mediocre ones easily thoroughly grasp selected extremely tough matters. You actually did more than people’s expectations. Thanks for delivering those beneficial, trustworthy, informative and in addition easy guidance on that topic to Janet. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
The clean Zune browser is remarkably superior, still not as very good as the iPod's. It functions effectively, still just isn't as prompt as Safari, and is made up of a clunkier interface. If your self sometimes program upon employing the net browser that is not an issue, still if you are coming up with in the direction of study the internet alot in opposition to your PMP then the iPod's larger sized exhibit and improved browser may well be considerable. http://www.onlineshopelectronics.org [best electronics] - May 16, 2017
shoes sandals online https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161230001.html [online boot store] - May 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS