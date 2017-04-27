No official decision yet on Parsn scheme road issue

Officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation are still mulling indecisively over the ownership of the scheme road inside the Parsn Sesh Neslte Campus on Nanjunapuram Road in Coimbatore.

Even after a week since the meeting by Town Planning Officials and the stake holders surrounding the scheme road issue, Corporation officials have not given any signs of taking a decision.

The issue, which has been going on for more than two years came to light when the petitioner and one of the residents of the campus S. Kanagasundaram filed a petition with the Chief Minister’s cell regarding the illegal usage of scheme roads.

The petitioner had claimed that the road that was maintained by the resident welfare societies in Parsn should be opened for public as there was no provision to neither claim ownership nor guard it with a gate.

The issue was then forwarded to the Coimbatore City Police who then directed it to Corporation officials. It was then that a meeting was called for to hear the pleas of the stake holdres.

However, officials from the CCMC have clarified that no sufficient documents claiming the ownership of the road was submitted to them from the Parsn management and that the road continues to be a scheme road.

The officials have also claimed that public access would be allowed. Yet, no decision has been made and when tried contacting officials with CCMC they were not available for comment.