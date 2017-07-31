‘No question of merger till OPS is made party chief’

The AIADMK rebel group, led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), on Monday said there was no question of merger of two factions till OPS was made party general secretary.
“We will not accept merger unless Panneerselvam is made party general secretary,” former Minister Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan said. “There is no other way for merger,” he added.
A few months ago, the OPS faction had demanded a CBI probe into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and sidelining of entire Sasikala family from the Party and removal of T.T.V. Dinakaran, as a precondition for merger talks.
Meanwhile, Dinakaran, (who has set a deadline of August 4 for the merger) would visit the party headquarters on August 5. Dinakaran was also “sidelined” by the ruling faction led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Though Dinakaran initially said he would keep away from party, later he released a statement from Tihar Jail saying he would continue to lead the party.
