No reason for probe into Jaya’s death: CM

There is nothing unusual about the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa as is being made out by some, says Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy.

Nothing wrong did happen and there was no problem, he told the media today when asked why there was demand for an inquiry into her death.

On opposition leader M K Stalin meeting the President in Delhi and seeking order for another trust vote, he

said, “You all are aware of what happened. Since the issue is in the court, it would not be appropriate to comment on it.”

Here to participate in the consecration of the 112-foot Adiyogi Face at Isha Yoga Centre, he said the long-pending Avanashi-Athikadavu Irrigation Project for the district would begin after Central clearance.

He is to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 to take up the issue of NEET which has been opposed by many in the State.

About the Hydro Carbon Project at Neduvasal in Pudukkottai district, where there is an agitation against it, Palanisamy said it was a Central project. The State government will take appropriate measures, if the project affected the people and the farming comnunity. “The AIADMK government and Jayalalithaa always stood behind farmers to protect their rights,” he said.

The Government Hospital here would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The Chief Minister said steps would be taken to implement the mono-rail scheme announced by Jayalalithaa.