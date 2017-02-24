FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

Coimbatore


No reason for probe into Jaya’s death: CM

Covai Post Network
February 24, 2017

There is nothing unusual about the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa as is being made out by some, says Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy.

Nothing wrong did happen and there was no problem, he told the media today when asked why there was demand for an inquiry into her death.

On opposition leader M K Stalin meeting the President in Delhi and seeking order for another trust vote, he
said, “You all are aware of what happened. Since the issue is in the court, it would not be appropriate to comment on it.”

Here to participate in the consecration of the 112-foot Adiyogi Face at Isha Yoga Centre, he said the long-pending Avanashi-Athikadavu Irrigation Project for the district would begin after Central clearance.

He is to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 to take up the issue of NEET which has been opposed by many in the State.

About the Hydro Carbon Project at Neduvasal in Pudukkottai district, where there is an agitation against it, Palanisamy said it was a Central project. The State government will take appropriate measures, if the project affected the people and the farming comnunity. “The AIADMK government and Jayalalithaa always stood behind farmers to protect their rights,” he said.

The Government Hospital here would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The Chief Minister said steps would be taken to implement the mono-rail scheme announced by Jayalalithaa.

