Non-disbursal of wages: MNREGS workers stage demo

March 27, 2017

A group of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) staged a demonstration in front of the RDO office in Kumbakonam protesting the non-disbursement of wages to them since December.

The workers, hailing from Olaipadi, Erumaipatti and Ponpethi villages in Papanasam taluk, raised slogans pressing their demands. Then, they also presented a petition to Sub-Collector Pradeep Kumar.

They alleged that wages have not been paid to them since the second week of December 2016 though they had executed the projects assigned to them. They also alleged that they were paid only Rs 120 as daily wage against the daily wage of Rs 203 as prescribed by the MNREG Act.

They warned that they go on an indefinite hunger strike if their wages were not paid in a week.

Meanwhile, a group of MNREGS workers from Marudhagudi village near Sengipatti submitted a petition to Collector A Annadurai during the public grievances day meeting today stating that they would commit suicide due to poverty. They said they would return the MNREGS identity cards to the district administration if their wages were not paid at the earliest.

