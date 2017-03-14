FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Coimbatore


Non-supply of commodities at PDS outlets: TMC members stage demo

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017

Members of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here today condemning the Central and State governments for the non-supply of essential commodities to the card-holders at public distribution system (PDS) outlets.

Led by G.R. Moopanar, State Executive Member of the party, the demonstrators urged the Centre to provide full compensation to the drought-hit Tamil Nadu and to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the card-holder at PDS outlets.

Among others, the party’s District Presidents Rengarajan (South), Jirjith (North), Gunasekaran (Urban), former MP Krishnamurthy, former MLA Rajangam participated.

