Non-supply of commodities at PDS outlets: TMC members stage demo

Members of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here today condemning the Central and State governments for the non-supply of essential commodities to the card-holders at public distribution system (PDS) outlets.

Led by G.R. Moopanar, State Executive Member of the party, the demonstrators urged the Centre to provide full compensation to the drought-hit Tamil Nadu and to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the card-holder at PDS outlets.

Among others, the party’s District Presidents Rengarajan (South), Jirjith (North), Gunasekaran (Urban), former MP Krishnamurthy, former MLA Rajangam participated.