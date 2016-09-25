FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Non-viability forces mills to cut down yarn production

September 25, 2016

With cotton prices again touching Rs 50,000 per candy (356 kg), the majority of textile mills in Tamil Nadu have cut down yarn production by 30 to 40 per cent, because of non-viability.

At these end-season prices, industry sources pointed out that there was no point in continuing normal production, as the prices of yarn did not match the higher cost of production, pushing mills into heavy loss.

The yarn prices were bound to increase, as a result of the shortage by cutting down production and almost 60 to 65 per cent of textile mills resorted to cut down their production, either by giving one or two weekly offs or reducing work shifts.

Moreover, the new crop of cotton of the season (October-September) was expected to arrive only in November and the mills did not want to exhaust their available cotton stocks by converting it into yarn, which was not remunerative.

