FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


None can keep me out of party, claims Dinakaran

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017

Chennai: In the wake of the AIADMK deciding to keep party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and his family out of the party, the leader has said that none can oust him and he would soon take a decision that would do good to the party.

He told mediapersons late on Tuesday that nobody can keep him out of the party and he was under no compulsion to prove the numbers of legislators supporting him.

Around eight AIADMK legislators met Dinakaran on late night after Finance Minister Jayakumar announced the decision to keep out Dinakaran, the nephew of now-jailed party leader V.K. Sasikala, and his family out of the party.

On the position of the post of general secretary held by Sasikala,

Jayakumar said a committee will be formed to run the party. Sasikala was elected party general secretary in December.

Jayakumar, who made the announcement after meeting Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, said the party was bowing to the wishes of its cadre, people, lawmakers, ministers and others to keep Dinakaran and his family members out of the party.

“We will run the party and the government. We want to save the party and the government from the clutches of one family,” he said.

In New Delhi, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M.Thambidurai urged Dinakaran to respect the party’s decision. He told a news channel that the families of Dinakaran and Sasikala had suffered much and contributed to the party’s growth.

The AIADMK split after former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s death with Sasikala leading one faction and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam the other. The latter’s camp is in discussions to finalise the future course of action and look at ways for a patchup.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS