ramakrishna
FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Coimbatore


None surprised as study says Karnataka rooted in graft

Indrani Thakurata
May 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Bengaluru: Karnataka dons many hats; one as the IT hub, another for its pubs and clubs and music and the last one for being the most corrupt State in the country.

The last `badge of honour’ is the latest addition based on a survey by an NGO and The Centre for Media Studies, which covered 20 States and found Karnataka to be on the top and Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Chattisgarh to be at the bottom. Karnataka is followed by Andhra Pradesh (74 per cent), Tamil Nadu (68), Maharashtra (57), Jammu and Kashmir (44) and Punjab (42). The survey is based on people’s experiences in paying bribes for public services.

“It comes as no surprise to me. For someone who has lived in many States, this is the worst when it comes to dealing with government officials. I got harassed by them while getting a domain registered. One can imagine the situation then,” says Probal Banerjee, an IT professional living in Yehalanka, Bengaluru.

“Isn’t it evident from the unplanned development in Bengaluru? Look at the ruckus revolving around the steel flyover. Look at the pace with which the metro work is getting done, vis-a-vis other states. Look at the number of illegal properties. Almost 90 per cent property here is illegal” he adds.

Agreeing with him is Arvind Turaga “I had some issues with my bill because of which I had to seek help in the electricity board, and to put it mildly, it was a nightmare. The officials are laid back and unwilling to help. You have to sense their mood. The report also talks about one-third of the households experiencing corruption in public services at least once during the last one year. About 53 per cent of households admitted to paying bribes during a similar study in 2005 which makes a lot of sense to me. Earlier it was worse” he says.

Another city-dweller Ratul Roy says, “This being a Congress-run State explains things. The city has gone from bad to worse over the years. The fact that this city may collapse infrastructurally is evidence enough of the deep-seated corruption. And it is high time something was done about it.”

Though the survey points to high corruption level in the state, Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya refused to accept the results and insists the study is faulty and lacks authenticity.

Criminal psychologist Anuja Kapur, who works with the police in special cases, says, “I would have applauded the government has it accepted the survey. The first step towards correction is acceptance.”

Comments 15
vc funding http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Alia Singson] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/index.html [Giselle Slomski] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Osvaldo Smolder] - May 08, 2017
Excellent web site. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your effort! http://socialthat.extor.org/blogs/245043/797802/specifically-why-lots-of-people [Enrique] - May 08, 2017
This is excellent. The details you offered truly assist me on some challenging decisions that I need to be making. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Tomeka Boppre] - May 08, 2017
Great remarkable things here. I¡¦m very happy to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail? http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-content/themes/weblog/assets/js/weblog-custom.js?ver=1.0.0 [Ramona Demarc] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear idea http://www.dailynetblog.com [Doloris Kaeo] - May 09, 2017
Going to suggest everyone to this site due to the fact that this details is truly valuable. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Francisca Quito] - May 09, 2017
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post isamazing, nice written and come with approximately all importantinfos. I would like to see extra posts like this . http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 10, 2017
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!! http://www.citem.cz/mediawiki/index.php?title=Some-Astounding-Specifics-About-What-Anti-Aging-Eye-Cream-Honestly-Implies-b [Will] - May 11, 2017
Great blog post. What I would like to bring up is that laptop memory should be purchased should your computer can no longer cope with anything you do along with it. One can set up two RAM memory boards with 1GB each, by way of example, but not certainly one of 1GB and one of 2GB. One should make sure the company's documentation for one's PC to ensure what type of memory is essential. https://www.ifixit.com/User/1999288/Elizabeth+Christensen [flight simulator games for pc] - May 12, 2017
Yes! Finally someone writes about android puzzle game. http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
In between me and my spouse we've owned a lot more MP3 avid gamers over the several years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so forth. But, the ultimate handful of decades I have fixed down toward a person line of gamers. Why? Due to the fact I was joyful to locate how well-designed and entertaining to hire the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are. http://www.thenaturalenvironment.org [the natural environment] - May 16, 2017
I really like it when people get together and share thoughts. Great website, keep it up! Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Keep up the wonderful work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Different types of Aldo shoes that are accessible here are lace ups, loafers and sneakers footwear.|And you can discover the selection of products on the web sites. If you shoes online shoppin, check out the return policy for when shoes don't fit. You can avoid this kind of a situation by getting a pair of shoes online.|You most likely have buddies or family members members who would be in a position to assist. In simple phrases we can say that Footwear are the style requirements among the women. You can do buying by sitting at your house.|Online sales reduce overheads for merchants drastically in comparison to the brick and mortar options. They arrive in brown or beige and have a buckle closure and leather sole. You also need to appear for the correct materials.|There are numerous men and ladies in Dubai who are into on-line buying and acquire the advantages of it. Online buying is so efficient that it is truly a boon to men who detest shopping. Your ft deserve a comfortable pair of footwear.|I would try and wait for the revenue, but it's just one massive scrum. Designer footwear will make you appear unique, classy and stylish and they will make you feel comfy.|The offers differ from one to the other and you can pick them up as for each your comfort. Also you can get huge discounts and purchase cheap shoes with best quality. Well, right here are a couple of solutions for you.|When the shoes match right, the relaxation of the day is destined to go much better! https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160919003.html [affordable shoes online] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS