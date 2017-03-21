FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


Noon meal workers block traffic

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017

Members of the Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association took to the streets today and organised a `road roko’ in front of the district collector’s demanding pension and gratuity.

More than 300 workers, demanding Rs 3,500 as pension per month and at least Rs 3 lakh as gratuity, were arrested by the city police during the agitation.

“Former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa had said the state government would fulfill our demands but Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy is not considering our demands. The state government should call us for meeting or else we will shut down the noon meal centres actoss the state on April 25,” association state president K. Palanisamy said.

Traffic was blocked for more than half an hour as part of the agitation.

