Noon meal workers block traffic

Members of the Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association took to the streets today and organised a `road roko’ in front of the district collector’s demanding pension and gratuity.

More than 300 workers, demanding Rs 3,500 as pension per month and at least Rs 3 lakh as gratuity, were arrested by the city police during the agitation.

“Former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa had said the state government would fulfill our demands but Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy is not considering our demands. The state government should call us for meeting or else we will shut down the noon meal centres actoss the state on April 25,” association state president K. Palanisamy said.

Traffic was blocked for more than half an hour as part of the agitation.