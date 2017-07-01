Not easy to impose Article 356 and dismiss a State Government

It is not so easy to dismiss a government by imposing Article 356 of the Constitution, BJP senior leader and MP, L Ganesan said today.

There was no no possibility of removing an elected State government even if the Centre wanted to, particularly by imposing Article 356, Ganesan told reporters here.

Stating that the Government in Tamil Nadu oflate has started concentrating on Governance, he said that all the ministries should function like education ministry.

Besides, all the factions of AIADMK should join and work for the welfare of the people, Ganesan said.

On implementation of GST, he said that it was implemented after proper discussions and consultations and taking suggestions from all political parties.

The Congress and Left parties do not not want to give credit to BJP-led Government for the reforms, he said.

They, including former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram should have come to Parliament and debated if there was any difference of opinion, instead they chose to stay away, he pointed out.

The government always welcomed suggestions for improvement from general public, opposition parties and also industries and traders, he said.

When asked about the reports on changing State BJP leadership, Ganesansaid there was no such move, as far as he knew.