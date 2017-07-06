Not a white tiger, but a normal one with pigmentation: MTR official

Udhagamandalam: A senior official in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Niligiris District today clarified that there was no white tiger as such and the one reportedly found in the reserve was a ‘leucsistic’.

Replying to a specific question on the reports appeared in a section of the press as claimed by a wildlife photographer, MTR Director Srinivas R Reddy said that there was some process by which the normal tiger becomes white. “It is a normal tiger with more quantity of white pigmentation. Not a white tiger, as made out to be,” Reddy told reporters here.

Similarly, one can find black panther, which is a process of changing the colour of the cell of a normal panther, he said.