Not a white tiger, but a normal one with pigmentation: MTR official

Udhagamandalam: A senior official in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Niligiris District today clarified that there was no white tiger as such and the one reportedly found in the reserve was a ‘leucsistic’.
Replying to a specific question on the reports appeared in a section of the press as claimed by a wildlife photographer, MTR Director Srinivas R Reddy said that there was some process by which the normal tiger becomes white. “It is a normal tiger with more quantity of white pigmentation. Not a white tiger, as made out to be,” Reddy told reporters here.
Similarly, one can find black panther, which is a process of changing the colour of the cell of a normal panther, he said.
The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......Read More