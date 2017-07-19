Notices issued in Dileep theatre land case

Kochi: Notices have been served to officials and individuals in connection with alleged land encroachments by incarcerated actor Dileep.

The notices​ were issued by the Thrissur District Collector to six individuals having land near the controversial plot where Dileep’s theatre is located at Chalakkudy.

A survey will be conducted on July 27.

Dileep has been asked either to appear during the survey or depute a representative.

The encroachment issue was raised by a native of Aluva some years ago, following which an investigation was conducted by the then Collector M S Jaya who found nothing wrong on Dileep s side.

The matter was referred to Kerala High Court which sought clarification from the land revenue commission which recommended further investigation. The district administration has now found vital files pertaining to the land missing.