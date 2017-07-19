19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Notices issued in Dileep theatre land case

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Notices have been served to officials and individuals in connection with alleged land encroachments by incarcerated actor Dileep.

The notices​ were issued by the Thrissur District Collector to six individuals having land near the controversial plot where Dileep’s theatre is located at Chalakkudy.

A survey will be conducted on July 27.

Dileep has been asked either to appear during the survey or depute a representative.

The encroachment issue was raised by a native of Aluva some years ago, following which an investigation was conducted by the then Collector M S Jaya who found nothing wrong on Dileep s side.

The matter was referred to Kerala High Court which sought clarification from the land revenue commission which recommended further investigation. The district administration has now found vital files pertaining to the land missing.

