Novels should portray more than just relationships: Surat-based Novelist

At a time when many young writers have taken up writing full time, novelist Savi Sharma said stories must not be confined to just relationships and love.

The 23-year-old Surat-based novelist Savi Sharma, who has written two books, was in the city to promote her second book, ‘This is not your story’, when she interacted with readers at the Odyssey Book store in Brookefields Mall.

“I initially started writing about relationships and love, but soon started to also discuss serious issues in my book like the various perceptions of people and society,” she said.

Her future projects will portray sensitive issues as well.

Savi, a Chartered Accountancy student, said her parents were not supportive of her decision to take up full time writing. But with the release of her first book, they recognised her calling.

“I had to discontinue CA because my dream was storytelling,” Savi said.

She said criticism has to be handled by author to handle, but honest criticism was always welcome as they encourage young and upcoming writers.

Savi, who will soon start writing her third book, said that she chose to write during the night as the silence of the night helped her get connected with the mind, allowing her to write more freely. “I am able to express my ideas more during the night,” she added.

Savi Sharma entered the writer’s world with her critically acclaimed first novel ‘Everyone Has a Story’. She also self published her first novel, which gave it an extra credit.