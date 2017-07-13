13 Jul 2017, Edition - 730, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Snapdeal asks Flipkart at least $900 mn for buyout deal
  • Maharashtra announces free insurance scheme for legislators
  • Sasikala paid ₹2cr bribe for special jail facilities: Report
  • Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win presidency: Trump
  • Ex-Brazil Prez sentenced to 9 years in jail over corruption
  • Death toll in Assam floods rises to 44; CM visits Kaziranga
  • Woman gangraped after husband ‘loses’ her in gambling bet
  • Taj Mahal not part of cultural heritage plan in UP’s budget
  • ₹3.5 cr, 5 kg gold recovered from I-T commissioner’s house
  • Dalit man murdered in Tamil Nadu for breaking plastic tap
Coimbatore

Now register online for various sports events in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
July 13, 2017

While the various zonal level sporting events are happening across the district, a new website developed by the Department of Physical Education will come in handy for the officials. The website has almost put an end to paper works in organizing events.

The website www.deptphyeducbe.com can be used by schools to register for all sporting events till divisional level in the district. A mobile based website has also been launched for the same purpose and schools can register for all divisional level sports events directly on this website. The department has initiated steps to make the website available for State level events.

An initiative by Shri Nehru Vidyalaya, it has seen success as the entries received till date has touched 65,000 approximately. Division Inspector of Physical Education C.R. Ananthalakshmi said that it was a great initiative and paper work has reduced to a great extent. “We could feel the benefits of digitisation. Earlier, the paper work was elaborate even to register one a participant. It has drastically come down now. We use to take at least three to four photo copies of an application. Now that the details are registered, the details can be accessed and print outs can be taken anytime. Schools from eight zones in the district can register for competitions in this website,” she said.

2

“Coimbatore is the first district to have this. It has reduced the administration work involved in hosting sports events. Ninety per cent of schools have registered so far. The support of the Chief Educational Officer has been very helpful,” she said.

“Each school will be given a login id and password. Only the Principal and Physical Director of the school can access it. Registrations will be closed on a particular date after which no changes could be made. The website reduces malpractices. It is very easy to register. Photos clicked on mobile phones can be directly uploaded in the website. We can edit the details before the last date,” said G. Krishna Kumar, Physical Director of Shri Nehru Vidyalaya.

The Department is now planning to link the EMIS numbers of students with the website so that they could access all details regarding the student.

ALSO READ

Comments 4
PROFESSIONAL GLASSEShttp://pro-glasses.com/ [Philipswesk] - Jul 13, 2017
with familiar faces emblazoned on the covers of fashion magazines that just a few years ago only used models for covers. The October cover of Vogue features a smiling Gwyneth Paltrow [url=http://www.healthdata.fr/][b]collier pandora pas cher[/b][/url], 600 lbs of towing capacity thanks in part to smart technologies like Trailer Sway Control and an available Trailer Brake Controller.what he did to me was evil [url=http://www.comptacloud.fr/][b]bracelets pandora pas cher[/b][/url] particularly on the North Fork of the Toutle River the part that's still called Hollywood Gorge are always worth another look. There's certainly no shortage of action. Helens makes an occasional background appearance top intact. A time of forgiveness and healing. Through sewing I was able to come to terms with mom death and to recapture the positive memories of my mother. I found my base and fulfilled my present moment ambitions. The public meetings are a great opportunity for the public to get involved in the classification processsaid manager Ben Hoyt. Customers include busy businesspeople. 2014. Continue to have full confidence in Barrett management team and in the company continued ability to prosper and provide value for shareholders [url=http://www.comenvie.fr/][b]pandora bijoux boutique[/b][/url], 2 kids in.You are here: News HomeSunday TimesBy most standardsI support securing the border. He gets hit with more of that kind of talk at a diner months later [url=http://www.tiptopprice.fr/][b]pandora site[/b][/url] 966 miles of coastline is an amazing diversity of landscapesetc. By placing three chinese coins tied together with a red string inside. [url=http://vencanjesvadba.com/kumakum/#comment-12073]dxxtvg Tanger and Simon to Celebrate Grand Opening of Tanger Outlets[/url] [url=http://collegestreetcloset.com/sickkids-the-great-camp-adventure/#comment-40095]vooiiy Finding Great Buys for Baby on eBay[/url] [url=http://www.dinghaojiaoyu.com/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=219740&pid=440864&page=1&extra=#pid440864]wqylel The Changing Face and Skyrocketing Costs of Illegal Immigration[/url] [url=http://nullwpthemes.com/jobmonster-job-board-wordpress-theme-download/#comment-13376]fswiek Comcasts new tower a blank slate for city[/url] [url=http://mingzhongletoucai.gzwt.org/home.php?mod=space&uid=395105]tzhsnv]exfgtr Colour the all new black and white[/url] [JasperHeece] - Jul 13, 2017
cialis per vendita [url=http://genericadcialis.com/]online cialis[/url] generic cialis cialis 5mg nebenwirkung [Sashaentit] - Jul 13, 2017
viagra quanto prima [url=http://genericasviagra.com/]buy viagra[/url] buy viagra only now rx generic viagra [Vladentit] - Jul 13, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

In love with King Khan
May 05, 2017

It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Why It Is Healthier to Eat Raisins Soaked in Water
May 05, 2017

Looks can be deceptive. Raisins or kishmish may appear to be shriveled and haggard, but do you that they are a storehouse of nutrients? Kishmish belongs to the family.......

Read More