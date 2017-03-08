NTK leader blasts Centre for apathy to fishermen

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has blamed the Centre for not taking steps to prevent the continued attacks by Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen, with the recent being the one where a fisherman was shot.

Sri Lanka has been attacking India, giving arms training to its soldiers, which was shameful, NTK organiser Seeman told the media. This problem could not be solved through a Rs5 lakh solatium, he added.

He pointed out that the Centre acted swiftly when Kerala MPs raised the issue of Italian marine shooting fishermen near its waters and arrested the guilty. But there was no such move from the Centre in the case of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Seeman also said that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the train accident site in Uttar Pradesh, cracker blasts spot in Kerala and also flood-affected areas, did not visit the State on the issue of fishermen.

Like the Congress and the BJP, the state parties DMK and AIADMK did not show concern for the fishermen here, he added.