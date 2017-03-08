FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


NTK leader blasts Centre for apathy to fishermen

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has blamed the Centre for not taking steps to prevent the continued attacks by Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen, with the recent being the one where a fisherman was shot.

Sri Lanka has been attacking India, giving arms training to its soldiers, which was shameful, NTK organiser Seeman told the media. This problem could not be solved through a Rs5 lakh solatium, he added.

He pointed out that the Centre acted swiftly when Kerala MPs raised the issue of Italian marine shooting fishermen near its waters and arrested the guilty. But there was no such move from the Centre in the case of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Seeman also said that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the train accident site in Uttar Pradesh, cracker blasts spot in Kerala and also flood-affected areas, did not visit the State on the issue of fishermen.

Like the Congress and the BJP, the state parties DMK and AIADMK did not show concern for the fishermen here, he added.

